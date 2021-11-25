The OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre proudly announces the launch of the OSNS Legacy Foundation to secure pediatric rehabilitation services in the South Okanagan Similkameen.
With a goal of raising $10 million in five years, the Legacy Foundation is determined to ensure the long- term stability of local treatment for children with developmental challenges.
Dollars raised will build an endowment fund to secure services for years to come.
OSNS recognized a long-standing need to respond to unacceptable waiting times for children with diagnosed developmental challenges. The government plays an important role in providing funding for the centre but does not fully fund treatment services. Each year, clinical staff must spend precious time and resources on fundraising to cover shortfalls that allow children access to the help they need.
“After over 40 years of service, the Legacy Foundation will propel the Centre forward to meet the growing scope of healthcare needed by children with developmental challenges in the South Okanagan” founding board chair Tyler Chick said.
“This initiative has come to fruition through direction and vision from a dedicated board of directors”.
“Pediatricians depend on the OSNS team. The clinical staff are the “feet on the ground” in the child’s home community and the treatment programs are a medically necessary part of infant and child healthcare”, pediatrician and foundation board director Dr. Kathy Gross said. “Securing their funding should be a first priority for our community”.
The Stawarz family, owners of the South Okanagan Tim Hortons have pledged to raise $250,000 for the OSNS Legacy Foundation.
“After having one of our most successful Smile Cookie Campaigns, we have decided to continue our commitment to OSNS,” owner-operator Paul Stawarz said.
“Our family toured the treatment centre in Penticton and saw first hand the fantastic clinicians in action. Realizing there is a waiting list for families to access support, we knew we needed to participate in its continued growth and success.”
To donate: osns.org or phone 250-492-0295.