ARMSTRONG - Interior Health is advising anyone who attended a Sept. 6 grad party event in Armstrong that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who were at this event are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.
Public health contact tracing is under way and, where contact information exists, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.
Confirmed cases include a small number of Grade 12 students at Pleasant Valley Secondary School. Close contacts of those cases have been identified and notified. There is no evidence of transmission in the school setting at this time.
Out of abundance of caution, IH has asked Grade 12 students and staff who were potentially exposed and who are not fully-vaccinated to isolate at home for ten days. Individuals who had received two doses of vaccine by Aug. 30 can continue to attend school while self-monitoring for symptoms.
Individuals seeking a test should contact the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.
Ongoing immunization clinics
Everyone is encouraged to get their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.