The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed the majority of work on the Osoyoos Lake Pathway Improvement project and the pathway is now open to the public.
The project is located in the 1800 block of 45th Street (Lakeshore Drive) just south of the Town of Osoyoos, within RDOS Area A (rural Osoyoos). A retaining wall and erosion protection structure have been replaced, the guardrail system reinstalled, and the pathway surface has been paved.
Line painting and lakeshore revegetation will be completed in spring 2023, marking the completion of the project.