It’s still unclear what local politicians plan to do about a $60,000 contract that was awarded to the daughter of the top bureaucrat at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Directors met on Wednesday afternoon for about three hours behind closed doors, after which RDOS Chair Mark Pender issued a brief statement.
“The matter regarding the RDOS emergency program review was discussed in-camera at committee on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. This is a human resources matter, which will be dealt with during the next RDOS board of directors meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2023.”
The board has already punted the matter twice at previous meetings, first due to incomplete information and then due to a lack of bodies around the table.
As reported previously by The Herald, RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell confirmed he served on the evaluation committee that last year awarded his daughter’s company, Sundog Consulting, a $60,000 contract.
According to Sundog Consulting’s website, Amada Newell is the company’s founder and primary consultant.
The contract is for work on a review of the RDOS emergency management program, which Newell himself oversees as director of the RDOS emergency operations centre.
Newell insists there’s no conflict of interest because he followed the RDOS purchasing policy and won’t benefit financially from the contract.
“There’s a conflict of interest when there is a pecuniary benefit to an individual. That’s not the case in this situation,” wrote Newell in an email previously.
“Sundog Solutions has three qualified professionals on this contract, one of which is my daughter. Based on the terms of reference, this was not an evaluation of the program,” continued Newell.
“The study was designed to benchmark against other regional districts to see what they were doing, gather information from the public to identify their expectations for the emergency program; and, if they were willing to pay for enhancements. This contract is simply payment to qualified professionals for four months of work.”