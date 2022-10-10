A rising tide of construction activity that has swept over Penticton the past few years may be starting to recede.
Fresh data from the City of Penticton shows staff at city hall issued 55 building permits for projects worth $3.8 million in September 2022, down from 52 permits worth $4.2 million in the same month of 2021.
That put the city’s total construction value at $162.9 million with 364 new housing units permitted through the first nine months of the year, compared to $147.7 million and 424 new homes in the year-ago period.
Multi-family projects are by far the busiest segment so far this year, with 235 new units accounting for $78.7 million. Next are single-family homes at $41.9 million for 46 units, and 49 commercial projects at $13.5 million.
If the pace keeps up, Penticton could near its annual record of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017, although the numbers aren’t indexed for inflation.