Two MLAs from opposite ends of the province filed petitions Wednesday in the B.C. Legislature calling for the attorney general to place tighter controls on repeat offenders.
The petition was started late last year in Dawson Creek by a local anti-crime group called Citizens Take Action. From there, it gained the attention of like-minded Clean Streets Penticton.
By the time the petitions were presented Wednesday, they’d received approximately 3,000 signatures in the Dawson Creek area and another 500 in Penticton and Summerland.
“Petitioners are respectfully requesting that the honorable House and minister reform the catch-and-release program that is currently being enforced by this government and provide more resources and direction for RCMP and Crown prosecutors to charge and convict repeat offenders,” said Mike Bernier, the MLA for Peace River South.
Dan Ashton, the MLA for Penticton, followed.
“It's an honour to present a petition, like my peer for Peace River South, from the very concerned citizens and businesses of Penticton and Summerland and area asking for the attorney general and the premier of British Columbia to reform the current catch-and-release program and provide more resources and additional direction to the RCMP and Crown counsel to charge, convict and, I will add, incarcerate repeat offenders,” said Ashton.
Both MLAs are former mayors – Bernier in Dawson Creek and Ashton in Penticton – who now sit in Opposition as members of the BC Liberals.
And despite the 1,100 kilometres between Penticton and Dawson Creek, the two cities are connected by the same problems plaguing many B.C. communities, said Ashton in an interview Thursday.
“It’s an issue that not only people like myself feel needs to be addressed, it’s an issue I think the general population feels needs to be addressed,” he added.
“I give full credit to the RCMP. They must be extremely frustrated.”