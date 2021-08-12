Recreational fishing is now banned in most streams across the Okanagan due to high water temperatures and low flows.
The closure was announced late Wednesday by the B.C. government and is in effect through Sept. 15.
“Low water conditions combined with higher-than-normal water temperatures are creating difficult conditions for fish, particularly those released after being caught, such as bull trout,” the province said in a press release.
“Water temperature is highly correlated to ambient air temperature; many water bodies are currently recording water temperatures of 25-30 C. Temperatures in this range are stressful for fish and any released after being caught will have difficulty recovering.
As of Thursday morning, Okanagan Lake was 23 C at a monitoring station in Kelowna operated by Environment Canada.
The angling closure applies to streams in Management Units 8-1 through 8-15, and Management Units 8-21 through 8-23. Those units cover the regions around Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton, Keremeos, Princeton, Summerland, Peachland, Kelowna, Vernon and Cherryville.
A stream is defined in B.C. fishing regulations as flowing water, including rivers, creeks and sloughs.