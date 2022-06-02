If you’ve ever considered a career as an early childhood educator, this is a great time to make the leap.
To help find staff for its child-care facilities, YMCA of Okanagan has teamed up with several other organizations to offer free training valued at $15,000 to 27 people, who will be ready to work by May 2023.
“The child-care shortage continues to affect local families and local organizations looking to provide quality, affordable care. It is time that we find solutions so that we can collectively increase the number of child-care spaces available,” said Valerie Johnson, senior manager of YMCA child care, in a press release.
The 27 new workers are required to staff 216 new child-care spaces being developed across the Okanagan, from Lake Country to Penticton. The starting wage is $24 per hour with full benefits package.
For more information, visit www.ymcaokanagan.ca/ECE.