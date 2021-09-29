A byelection will be held in Vernon on Dec. 4 to fill the council seat of Dalvir Nahal.

The 45-year-old city councillor died in September from cancer.

Nomination packages can be picked up starting Oct. 1 from City Hall or the city’s website. Nominations were will accepted Oct. 19-29.

Advance polls will be held Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre and Nov. 25, 27, Dec. 1-2 at the Vernon council chambers.

Election-day polling locations have not yet been set.

Because the position became vacant before Jan. 1 of a municipal election year, a byelection must be held, according to the Community Charter.