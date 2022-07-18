Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens is welcoming the public to an afternoon of art and music this coming Sunday, July 24.
Visitors can chat with local painters, potters, and fibre artists, stroll past flower beds under shady trees, or relax on the lawn and listen to live music.
Music will be provided by the Double Sharp duo preforming jazz and popular favourites from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At 1 p.m., there will be a guided tour of the gardens during which visitors can learn about the history of the Dominion Experimental Farm, the gardens themselves, and the current focus on water conservation and providing habitat and food for native pollinators like birds, bees and butterflies.
The event is free for attendees, but donations will be welcome.