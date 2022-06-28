This spring, over 125 students in the South Okanagan headed outdoors to take part in a boots-on-the-ground educational field program to help in the conservation and restoration of endangered antelope-brush habitat.
To deliver the multi-faceted program, several South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program partners worked together, including Nature Trust of BC, Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society, Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship, Penticton Museum, Anona Kampe, Penticton Indian Band knowledge-keeper and Osoyoos Desert Centre.
The students focused their field work on three Nature Trust antelope-brush properties near Vaseux Lake where they planted approximately 150 antelope-brush seedlings and have continued to water and monitor them over the course of several weeks.
During the field visits students also learned about key aspects of conservation and restoration work including animal tracking, scat and skull identification, identifying and eliminating invasive plants, snake smart practices and learning about local plant species.
Some classes took part in a traditional ecological knowledge and storytelling session with Kampe, a knowledge-keeper, and students also visited the Osoyoos Desert Centre to get a closer look at a recovering antelope-brush habitat and to learn more about the at-risk species that rely on it for their survival.
Operating under the auspices of the Osoyoos Desert Society, the project is being led by retired biologist Orville Dyer, who has been studying and researching the antelope-brush ecosystem for over 20 years.