Putting more bylaw officers on Penticton streets is a great idea, but not at the cost of expanded paid parking or higher taxes, city politicians decided Tuesday.
Staff presented council with a $680,000 proposal that would have nearly doubled the cost of bylaw services staffing to provide coverage seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. At present, officers generally work Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Sunday coverage added for the summer.
To fund the extra cost, which would have lifted the bylaw service budget to $1.4 million, staff recommended going ahead with a previously rejected plan to implement paid parking along Okanagan and Skaha Lakes and in their associated parks, plus charge for residential parking permits.
The other funding option would have seen the 2021 tax rates reworked to raise the extra cash and get the city through to 2022 budget deliberations.
Neither of those options was popular with the majority of council, which voted 4-1 to maintain the status quo. (Coun. Julius Bloomfield was absent due to a horse-riding injury, but is expected back in his seat for the next meeting May 18).
“This boils down to a need versus a want. I think we very much want and would like additional bylaw – we would like additional RCMP, there’s lots of things we would like – but we don’t need additional bylaw. And when I say don’t need, I’m saying at what cost do we need them?” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“Because we’re talking about either paid parking, which we’ve heard collectively for a number of years now is not going to be an option, or a higher-than-2% tax increase without any feedback from the public on it. Again, I’m supportive of the idea, but I’m not supportive of the funding model.”
Coun. Judy Sentes argued for a hybrid approach of maintaining the status quo but perhaps drawing on budget surpluses to add help as needed for the summer months.
“We’re on the threshold of summer and I just don’t want to see us go through another summer with bylaw struggling to keep up,” said Sentes.
The lone vote in opposition was cast by Mayor John Vassilaki, who’s been leading the push for more bylaw officers.
“We have to do something. We cannot remain the way we are. Look at what we’re doing and what we voted on today: We’re going to fence in our Gyro Park bandshell and we’re also gating up our pass-through from Main Street to the parking lot,” the mayor said, alluding to other recent council decisions meant to crack down on public disorder.
“If the public knows those funds are going to go for a purpose that they back, they will not complain, nor will they vote against it. Safety is needed in this community and the longer we put it aside it’s going to get worse and worse and worse as it has happened in the past three to four years,” continued Vassilaki.
“I don’t know what else I can say to convince city council that this is a necessity that we have to do to protect our citizens.”
Council heard the current bylaw staff consists of seven full-time officers, five relief officers and two administrators, up from just four full-time officers and two administrators in 2018.
“Public demand for greater involvement in social disorder and encampments and some issues we’ve been dealing with for the past few years has really changed the way that bylaw enforcement has done their work,” explained Blake Laven, the city’s director of development service.
“Really, the work that they’re doing now is a supplement to the RCMP, trying to take away some of the lower-level work that they do to allow (RCMP) to focus on more criminal matters.”
Most frequent calls to Penticton bylaw services YTD
Drugs/sharps: 463
Loitering/obstructing use: 161
Unauthorized camp: 146
Abandoned/discarded property: 76
Wellness check: 25
* YTD is Jan. 1 through April 12
Source: City of Penticton