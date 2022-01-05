After standing at attention for the holiday season, your natural Christmas tree deserves a proper burial and fire departments in Penticton and Summerland can help you do it.
This coming Sunday, Jan. 9, is the last chance for Summerland residents to take advantage of a curbside pickup service offered by the local fire department by donation to the community’s 2022 dry grad program.
Collection will take place from 9-10 a.m. To book a pickup, call the Summerland Fire Department at 250-404-4087 or email sfd@summerland.ca.
The trees will be chipped and composted at the Summerland landfill.
In Penticton, natural trees can be dropped off at Fire Hall No. 2, 285 Dawson Ave., for chipping and recycling.
A donation box is set up there with proceeds going to the B.C. Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the charitable society operated by the local branch of the International Association of Firefighters union.