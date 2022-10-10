Young business leaders are teaming up with a local funeral home to help clean up the Okanagan River channel later this month.
The event, set for Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will see volunteers provided with all the tools for the job, along with lunch and water. It’s being organized by JCI Penticton and Kettle Valley Memorial.
The last such cleanup in 2020 attracted approximately 60 volunteers.
Volunteers are asked to register Oct. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon at the Loco Landing parking, from where they’ll be assigned a section of the channel.
For more information, email channelcleanup@jcipenticton.com or call 587-573-1615