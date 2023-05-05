Venables Theatre is proud to present Seán McCann in his show, "Seán McCann Sings The Great Big Songbook," on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. The performance marks the 30th anniversary of one of Canada's most beloved bands, and founding member Seán McCann will celebrate the legend and the legacy of the group across the country.
Join "The Shantyman" as he takes the audience on a journey through time with hilarious stories and foot-stomping traditional favorites that will transport everyone to the brighter bays of his native Newfoundland. This is the only "tribute show" anyone needs to see this decade, and it's a nostalgic tip of the hat to the shared history of a truly iconic Canadian band.
Seán McCann is a talented singer and songwriter who has been captivating audiences for decades. He has a unique ability to connect with people through his music and storytelling, making this show a must-see for fans of traditional folk music.
Tickets for Seán McCann Sings The Great Big Songbook are $40 and are available now at www.venablestheatre.ca. Don't miss out on this opportunity to see Seán McCann in person and experience the magic of his music and storytelling.