What would you do if you came across a pet locked inside a vehicle during a heatwave?
Your first instinct may be to break the glass and let the animal out.
However, the BC SPCA advises that’s not the right move.
“While most people mean well when they say they’d be willing to break a glass window to get an animal out of a roasting vehicle, it’s strongly recommended you don’t,” said the organization.
“Only RCMP, local police, and BC SPCA special constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help a pet in distress. Not only are you putting yourself at risk when you break a glass window, but you also risk harming the dog.”
Instead, the BC SPSCA recommends you should:
• Note the licence plate, vehicle colour, make and model and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately.
If the animal is not showing signs of distress, but you are concerned, you may wish to stay by the vehicle to monitor the situation until the owner returns.
• If the animal is showing signs of heatstroke or other distress symptoms, call your local animal control agency, police, RCMP or the BC-SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 as soon as possible.