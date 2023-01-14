A Penticton man who overcame his demons to tackle substance abuse addictions is thrilled with the community response that will result in the installation of a memorial bench this summer to honour and remember all those who have lost their battle with opioid addiction in this community.
Gord Portman, who battled decades of substance abuse to finally get clean and sober almost three years ago, was beaming with pride when it was announced a memorial bench will be erected in Marina Way Park near Okanagan Lake, halfway between the marina and Penticton Art Gallery.
The memorial bench is scheduled to be unveiled to the public on International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
When Portman announced several months ago that he wanted to proceed with this project, a fundraising effort quickly raised more than $8,400. That total now sits at just over $10,000. All donations were made by local residents within a matter of days.
Portman has been collaborating with city staff on this project. Ysabel Contreras, the city’s parks planning capital projects co-ordinator, was on hand Friday with Portman to announce the memorial bench project will proceed over the next several months.
“This is such an awesome site,” said Portman with a huge smile. “I couldn’t be happier. We’re going to get this done before Aug. 31, which is Overdose Awareness Day across Canada.”
When he first presented the memorial bench concept to city staff, they were immediately receptive and their assistance and co-operation from the beginning has been excellent, said Portman.
Portman said his project is all about remembering those who weren’t as lucky as he’s been and lost their lives to addiction.
“I’ve been clean and sober now for 31 months… and my life is so much better now,” he said. “I got my driver’s license back, I’ve got a new car, I got a new nice place to live on Main Street, I’ve had several good jobs helping people with addictions. I’m going back to school soon. My life has changed a complete 360 (degrees). I’m just trying to help others get to where I am.”
The memorial bench will not only remember those who have lost their lives, but also allows their loved ones to have a place to sit and remember them, while enjoying all the natural beauty that the park and lake have to offer.
“I want to have a place where parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters and friends — where they can mourn the loved ones that they’ve lost,” he said.
Friends and acquaintances from other nearby communities have been in contact with him on how to proceed with similar memorial bench projects.
Contreras said she’s enjoyed working with Portman and the strong community support to provide the $10,000 in funding for the bench has been impressive.
“I’ve been meeting with Gord on a regular basis over the past few months and we’re now working on the design phase and what kind of conceptual piece we’ll end up with,” she said. “We want it to be a little more different than your standard bench and a little more uplifting, so it will really stand out and bring awareness to message Gord is trying to get out.
“We’re laying out the dimensions and specifications so we have a clear indication on how it’s going to be built, what materials we’ll use and how it will look once it’s finished.”
Portman has been asked to provide a poem or words of wisdom that will be transcribed on a plaque that will be inscribed on the memorial bench.
“Gord’s going to come up with the wording, then the city will be in charge of the installation and construction and then the maintenance once it’s in place. We’re very pleased Gord brought this idea to us. It’s a great way to bring attention to a very serious issue.” Contreras said.
Ironically, the bench will be located only a stone’s throw away from a spot near the lake where Portman used to sleep when he was experiencing homelessness.
“For years, I used to sit down right over there when I was homeless for years,” he said, pointing to a rocky outcrop near the shore of the lake. “There’s one rock I used to sleep on over many years.”
Portman keeps a running count of how many close friends and acquaintances he’s lost to addiction over the past three decades.
“When I first came up with the idea for this bench, I was at 104 friends that I had lost to overdose and I’m up to 117 now,” he said.
“The count keeps growing unfortunately.”
Keith Lacey is a freelance journalist in Penticton.