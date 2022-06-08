A sold-out house was on hand Saturday at The Dream Cafe for the South Okanagan Similkameen’s Pride Kick Off recognizing Pride Month. Featured entertainers included, from left, Rez Daddy, Poettris and Keisha from Boundless Belly Dance. Cain Critchlow served as master of ceremonies.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ugly incident at Oliver school lands in court
- Radio telescopes still operate under wartime conditions
- Tram system approved for Naramata property
- Charred remains of heritage house must go
- UPDATE: Evac alert issued near Tulameen over flood concerns
- Too many shows going to Penticton, says Kelowna mayor
- Preliminary inquiry set for September in Naramata slayings
- Have race car, will travel
- Chute Lake Lodge gets green light to grow
- Should there be a time limit for student memorials?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage set for Jan. 6 hearing
- Royals' bats awaken in 8-4 win over Blue Jays to avoid sweep
- Canada target of Russian disinformation, with tweets linked to foreign powers
- Toronto Raptors put Champagnie — Julian, not Justin — through pre-draft paces
- Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse
- Longtime Curling Canada coach Paul Webster to coach Team Bottcher for full quad