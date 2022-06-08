Community

This photo appeared in The Herald's print edition on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

 Herald Photo

A sold-out house was on hand Saturday at The Dream Cafe for the South Okanagan Similkameen’s Pride Kick Off recognizing Pride Month. Featured entertainers included, from left, Rez Daddy, Poettris and Keisha from Boundless Belly Dance. Cain Critchlow served as master of ceremonies.