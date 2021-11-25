We Go Together

This week, students from Princess Margaret School are heading back to the 1950s for a presentation of “Grease,” under the direction of teacher Lori Grant. Due to COVID, the shows have been sold out to small audiences but with the hopes the hit musical will be presented in February to the general public. Rehearsing a scene are, from left, Oliver Wiedner (Roger), Theron Ganton (Kenickie), Susie Robinson (Rizzo), Annika Wright (Sandy) and Thane Ramsay (Danny).
