People aged 65 and above can now get their COVID-19 vaccine.
B.C. lowered the age for eligibility on Thursday. It had been 71 before that.
Indigenous people 18 and over and people considered clinically extremely vulnerable can also make their vaccine appointments now.
A system in place this week requires people to register online or by phone. They will then be notified when they can make a vaccine appointment.
Register at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or phone 1-833-838-2323.
Variants of concern are now assumed to be the dominant way that COVID-19 is spreading in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
Case counts continue to surge with 1,293 new infections — the most-ever in a one-day period — reported on Thursday.
Officials will no longer separate out cases caused by the variants of concern, assuming instead they now make up the majority of new infections, Henry said.
"Our strategy moving forward, given this high rate of VOCs that we're seeing in British Columbia will be to no longer routinely sequence for confirmation," Henry said during a press conference.
"We assume that anybody who is positive for COVID-19 needs to be treated as if they have one of these highly transmissible viruses," she said.
Of the 1,293 new cases, 80 were in the region served by Interior Health. Two more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, making the total 1,493 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
As in other jurisdictions, the variants of concern circulating in B.C. spread more rapidly, can cause more severe illness, and may be more resistant to vaccines, Henry said.
Instead of conducting the more sophisticated tests required on each positive case to identify the specific variant that caused an individual's illness, officials will use system capacity to conduct random sampling of the positive cases, Henry said.
That will more quickly identify which variants are becoming more numerous, she said. "And we will have a proportion that will be sequenced for continued surveillance over time so we understand what is changing in our environment,' Henry said.
As of Thursday, 995,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across B.C., which has a population of 5.2 million.