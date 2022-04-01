Volunteers are still needed for the Meadowlark Nature Festival, which returns May 20-23 in the South Okanagan.
Organizers are looking for people to help out as tour assistants, the only qualifications for which are a love of the outdoors and an ability to take attendance.
Volunteer orientation sessions are planned for Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m., and Monday, April 25, at 5 p.m., at Cowork Penticton, 129 Nanaimo Ave. W.
For more information or to make alternate arrangements for an orientation, email info@meadowlarkfestival.ca or call 250-492-5275.
Founded in 1998, the festival – which was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic – has long prided itself on diverse, nature-oriented programming with a variety of events, including hikes, tours, lectures, dinners and assorted field trips all across the region led by experts in their fields.
To purchase tickets are get more information, visit www.meadowlarkfestival.ca.