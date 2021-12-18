The consortium that owns three motels near Skaha Lake in Penticton is scrambling for new financing after the properties were placed into receivership due to mortgage default.
Acting on concerns of the mortgage holder, Prospera Credit Union, a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Nov. 29 appointed a receiver to oversee operation of the Sunny Beach, Waterfront and Beachside motels, all of which are located on the 3000 block of Parkview Street adjacent to Skaha Lake Park.
According to the judge’s decision, Prospera in July 2021 obtained a foreclosure order for all three motels due to non-payment of mortgages totalling about $5.5 million. If the debt isn’t paid off by Jan. 8, 2022, ownership of the properties will flip to Prospera.
The mortgages were taken out in 2019 by Portliving, a Vancouver-based development firm, and its subsidiaries.
Justice Karen Horsman’s decision explains Prospera applied to the court to have Bowra Group appointed as a receiver to oversee operations of the three motels due to fears the properties are being mismanaged, which could affect their value.
Portliving opposed the appointment of a receiver, arguing it was close to securing refinancing and placing the properties into receivership could scare off new lenders, and that its own appraisals had pegged the value of the properties at $15 million – three times what Prospera is owed.
In reply, Prospera cast doubt on the $15 million appraisal amount, noted the mortgage agreements include a term permitting the appointment of a receiver in case of default, and expressed concern about Portliving’s failure to provide complete financial records needed to assess the motels’ value and any other debt obligations, such as unpaid tax remittances.
In her conclusion, Justice Horsman acknowledged the receiver is expected to cost $200,000, however, “I find that the appointment of a receiver is necessary to allow (Prospera) to effectively protect the value of its security.”
Horsman’s decision also mentions an affidavit filed by Portliving CEO Toby Reyes in which Reyes stated his company had a solid commitment from another lender to come up with the $5.5 million for Prospera and that Portliving’s “current intention is to develop the site into condominium residences and to rely on cash flow from the motels during the redevelopment process.”
Reyes confirmed in an email Friday that’s still the plan.
“As a representative of ownership, I confirm we are close to refinancing these motels. The last year or two have been hard for many reasons but we have had very reliable management and experienced terrific support from visitors despite the pandemic,” wrote Reyes.
“We are strong believers and advocates for the southern Penticton area and hope to redevelop the site into something that continues to make Penticton a great place to live and visit, while making the city and our neighbours proud.”
Bowra Group’s activities as receiver are limited to managing the properties until Jan. 8, the deadline for Portliving to pay off its $5.5-million debt. If the debt is still outstanding after that date, Bowra Group will then receive additional power to market the properties for sale.
The three motels had a combined value of $5.1 million as of July 2020, according to BC Assessment.
The motels weren’t Portliving’s first ill-fated venture into the South Okanagan.
The company also purchased Wild Goose Winery in 2019 for $11.3 million, but defaulted on payments, sending that matter to court, too.
A judge in July 2021 ruled in favour of Wild Goose and at the same time ordered the business sold to Borrowing Owl Estate Winey for $12.6 million.