A frenzied evacuation of West Kelowna neighborhoods was carried out Thursday night as flames from the McDougall Creek fire swept through heavily forested communities Thursday night to the shore of Okanagan Lake.
Some homes were destroyed but officials were still working Friday to assess the extent of the loss while also gearing up for another day trying to contain the out-of-control blaze that covered nearly 7,000 hectares.
“We know the number of homes that were lost could be significant,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said in an interview Friday morning.
“But it’s going to take some time to get that number because many of these areas are not safe to even be in at this point,” Brolund said. “Many of these neighbourhoods, we can’t even get into to begin to count the houses that have been lost.”
Though Friday morning was calm, firefighting efforts were expected to be challenged by shifting winds forecast for later in the day.
Hundreds of West Kelowna residents were evacuated as the fire surged Thursday evening through residential areas in the north end of the city.
“We were in neighborhoods that were surrounded by smoke and fire. Firefighters were working hard to keep the flames away from houses,” Brolund said.
“We had firefighters and RCMP members driving through the flames with people they were bringing out at the last moment.”.
Despite the chaotic scenes, Brolund said he wasn’t aware of any injuries to evacuees or emergency responders.
More evacuation orders were likely Friday but the location would depend on evolving conditions determined largely by the wind and weather, Brolund said.
By noon Friday, calm conditions had given way to stiffening breezes, as forecast.
“The fire is dangerous. It’s a huge area that covers a big area of our community and there are many areas at risk,” he said. “t’s not going to go away quickly.”
Dozens of firefighters, some from as far away as Vancouver Island, have arrived in West Kelowna. About 100 structural firefighters were working the blaze, with that number expected to increase Friday, backed by helicopters, air tankers, and ground personnel from the B.C. Wildfire Service.
“All the stops are being pulled out here. I’m very confident of that,” Brolund said.
Earlier Friday, embers cast by the blaze floated over Okanagan Lake and ignited spot fires in several Kelowna neighborhoods. Some residents of Clifton Road North, McKinley Landing, and an area around Still Pond were ordered evacuated.