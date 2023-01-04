Good thing gardening season is still a few months’ away, otherwise Michael Hykaway might not have had time for an interview in advance of his 100th birthday.
Hykaway joined the centenarian club today and will celebrate with family at the Skaha Estates home he’s shared with his wife, Katherine, for the past 25 years.
Between them, the couple has five children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Their lot overlooking the south end of Skaha Lake covers one-third of an acre, with much of it devoted to gardens and fruit trees. Most of the bounty is given away to people in need.
“I grow the best beets in the country – some of them up to 25 pounds,” said Hykaway in an interview at his home last week.
He’s already ordered seeds for this spring and is looking forward to getting them in the ground: “I’m impatient. I’ve got a garden to plant.”
It’s that sense of impatience – or “itchy feet” – to which Hykaway attributes both his longevity and varied life experience.
He was born in Ashcroft and raised in Kamloops with three siblings. His father was a section foreman on the Canadian Pacific Railway.
Hykaway was in the Rocky Mountain Rangers from 1937 until 1939, when his father had him discharged because he was underage. Hykaway enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces upon turning 18 in 1941 and spent the next four years in the navy. He served as a sick berth medic on three ships – the Prince David, Uganda and Digby – before leaving the military.
After joining other veterans in jobs at Canada Post for a few years, Hykaway switched gears and decided he was more interested in the “hotel racket.” He learned the ropes of the business in the Lower Mainland, then moved into hotel management.
In 1962, he was tapped to run the brand-new Kingsway Motor Hotel in Vancouver. Hykaway, who describes that period as the “era of the underworld,” soon found himself faced with a tough business decision.
“The head of the bikers came up to me and he says, ‘We heard all about you, we know all about you, and we would like to drink in your establishment.’ There was 100 of them. and I said, ‘Yeah, and I know about you also because I keep track of times. You’re barred from every hotel on the coast,’” recalled Hykaway.
“But I says, ‘I’ll tell you what now: I like your approach. You can drink here, but no problems. You have a beef? Take it outside.’
“They were there for years and I never had one rumble. They were perfect. They were really good guys. And to this day, I would bring them right back. It’s how you handled them.”
Hykaway found time to marry Katherine, his second wife, in 1973 and the couple soon after took ownership of a lodge in the Cariboo village of Likely.
Their stay lasted three years, after which they bounced between Summerland and the Kootenays, where the couple managed the Fernie Motor Inn.
By the early 1990s, the pair had relocated to an orchard in Oliver and decided to officially retire at Skaha Estates.
Hykaway is in good health – other than hip and back pain caused by spinal stenosis – and still holds a driver’s licence that he uses to get the couple around and go camping in a small motorhome.
“Even my doctor was amazed. He tested me for my driver’s licence and says: ‘I can’t find anything wrong with you,’” recalled Hykaway.
He attributes his longevity to clean living, healthy eating, not smoking and keeping busy.
“I think that the secret is staying active,” he said. “I was all over the place. I never had solidly grounded feet. I wandered.”