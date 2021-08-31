Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Blood donor clinic, second of three days, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Overdose Awareness Day, presented by the City of Penticton and partner groups, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Gyro Park, event includes Naloxone training, harm reduction, counselling and a pop-up vaccine clinic.
• International Overdose Awareness Day in Oliver, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Oliver Eats, 6060 Station Street, featuring pancakes, haircuts, onsite counselling
• Brexit Pub presents “649 Tuesday” with live music from Aidan Mayes, 7-9 p.m., $9 cover charge, food & drink specials
• Adult Music Camp Summer Strings begins, first of three days, $195 plus registration fee, contact: 250-493-7977
• Final day: The Lloyd Gallery and Studios presents “Upcycled,” with new paintings by artist Ron Gladish
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m., to book online visit: coyotecruises.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., for additional details on attractions visit: locolanding.com
• Dart dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Final Week: Osoyoos Model Railroad is open Monday- Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday noon – 5 p.m. (closed Sundays), $9 for adults, $5.50 for kids 12 and under, in the Buena Vista Industrial Park, 11611 115th St, Osoyoos, the attraction is scheduled to close permanently Sept. 7. For details: osoyoosrailroad.com
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Candyman,” “Don’t Breath 2,” “Free Guy,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “The Protege,” “Reminiscence,” “Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Rings,” “The Suicide Squad.” Plus: “Andre Rieu’s 2021 Summer Concert, Together Again,” (Saturday and Sunday at 12:40 p.m. only). For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/ penticton
Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Today is Sept. 1, the first day of September and 244th day of 2021
• Blood donor clinic, third and final day, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Naramata Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park
• Cinnamon Bun Day at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, also: chair yoga, 9 a.m.; new line dancing levels 3&4, 1 p.m.; cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Now showing at Oliver Theatre: “Black Widow” (Wednesday-Thursday only); “Free Guy” (Friday-Sunday)
Thursday, Sept. 2
• Live@TIME with Kailee McGuire, 6:30 p.m. at Time Winery, to book: timewines.ca
• Ride the historic Kettle Valley Railroad in Summerland, Thursdays through Mondays, trains at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., to book tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, impr. Line dancing; 1 p.m.; table tennis, 4 p.m., crafts, 1 3 p.m., for more details phone: 250-493-2111 or visit: pentictonseniors.org
• Krazys Cats & Curiosity, view online at: pentictonartscouncil.com or visit the Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Thursday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French talk, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., call 250-493-2111
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with a local entertainer
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., no cover
• Local music by BC Fresh Talent, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. outside Blenz Coffee
Sunday, Sept. 5
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Will Schlackl, 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
Monday, Sept. 6
• Labour Day (stat holiday).
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Penticton City Council meets, 1 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, to watch meeting from home: penticton.ca
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• Penticton Herald Candidates’ Forum for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, 7-9 p.m., an online event (no audience), watch live on The Herald’s YouTube channel or Facebook page, more details are forthcoming
• First day of regular instruction for students in SD67, for details or to enroll your child/guardian, visit: sd67.bc.ca, motorists are reminded to slow down.
