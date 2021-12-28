After a sustained high-pressure campaign this year to win support for a new supportive housing development in the south end of Penticton, BC Housing still hasn’t gotten around to applying for a building permit.
Kamloops-based ASK Wellness has been selected to operate the 54-bed development at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd, which would cater to Indigenous people already on the road to recovery from addictions and mental health issues.
Although the site, which is owned by BC Housing, is zoned correctly, the agency still required a development permit, issuance of which was delayed by city council due to politicians’ concerns about the impacts of other such projects on the community.
With the fate of the permit still up in the air in July, Ask Wellness CEO Bob Hughes appeared in front of city council to urge action.
“I would suggest that we are in such a desperate need to create pathways for people for recovery that this project cannot wait any further and cannot be deferred. It is absolutely critical that we provide opportunities for people,” Hughes told council.
It took another four months to sort out a deal between the two sides, but council in November finally issued the development permit, clearing the way for the project to proceed. Soon.
BC Housing spokeswoman Sophie Gray said in an email Dec. 22 that the agency plans to apply “early in the new year” for the building permit required to actually start work.
“If approved, we expect to begin construction in late winter or early spring 2022 and anticipate it will be ready for occupation in early 2023,” wrote Gray.
That would put the project about a year behind the schedule originally unveiled alongside the project in late 2020.
Gray said the recently announced plan to construct a permanent, 42-bed emergency shelter at 1706 Main St. is not impacting the other project’s timelines.
Since 2017, BC Housing has funded 134 units of new affordable housing that have either opened or are underway in Penticton, according to Gray.