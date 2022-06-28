Work is expected to start as soon as today on the next section of the Penticton Creek restoration project, which will see the permanent removal of a two-lane bridge on Nanaimo Avenue.
As it exists today, the bottom of the bridge is 29 centimetres lower than required to handle a one-in-200-year flood event for which the municipality has to prepare.
City council in 2020 signed off on a plan to pull out the bridge, actual removal of which has been rescheduled several times.
Once the span is gone, the closest non-vehicle crossing will be 335 metres away at Wade Avenue, while the closest vehicle bridge will be 407 metres away at Ellis Street, with additional crossings for cars at Vancouver and Eckhardt avenues.
Penticton’s fire chief has also analyzed the consequences of removing the bridge and found response times to the area will increase by approximately 30 seconds, but remain within acceptable limits.
Once the bridge is out, major activities along the 300-metre project area will be paused until September to respect the creek’s window for fish spawning.
As they’ve done in other parts of the creek since the project started in 2015, crews will remove the crumbling concrete liner installed for flood control in the 1950s, widen the creek bed and add boulders of different sizes and shapes to mimic a more natural environment for fish and other wildlife. Sidewalks and vegetation along the creek will also be upgraded.
Once the current section is complete, the creek revitalization project will be about 20% complete.