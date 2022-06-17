After a several year hiatus, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada-Okanagan Centre will resume its annual observance of the Summer Solstice at the top of Munson Mountain in Penticton on Monday evening, June 20, 2022 at approximately 8:45 pm.
All are welcome!
Astronomer Chris Purton and others will be on hand to explain the annual apparent movement of the sun from north to south and back again, and explain the array of standing stones at the top of Munson Mountain which indicate the northernmost reach of the setting sun, as well as its position at the time of the Winter Solstice and the Fall and Spring Equinox. If we are lucky and the sun is shining, attendees will see the shadow of the Summer Solstice Standing Stone extend to the Heel Stone at the peak of Munson Mountain.
Munson Mountain is the mountain upon which the name of PENTICTON is writ large on the eastern side of Lake Okanagan just north of Penticton. Parking is limited at the lot at the top of the mountain, so an early arrival time is recommended. Dr Purton and several members of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society will be on hand to explain the significance of the stone array and answer any questions. The public is invited to the free and informative event open to kids and adults.
The crowd will begin to gather at 8:00 pm. Sunset will occur at 8:50 pm, and the Sun will make first contact with the opposing mountain at 8:46 pm. Photos of the stone array and previous solstice observances can be found at the RASC website at http://rasc-oc.zenfolio.com/p500357414.
Actual Summer Solstice this year occurs at 2:13 am on Tuesday June 21, so attendees on Monday evening will observe the sunset nearest to the actual moment of Summer Solstice. These days wherein it seems that summer will never arrive. It is nice to have some cosmological reassurance that the world is still spinning and rotating around the sun in its usual manner, and the seasons are still following upon each other in the direction, timing and path of VERY long standing!!