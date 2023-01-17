Approximately 250 condominium units in one of Penticton largest residential developments could become off-limits to people under the age of 55 later this month, thanks to a loophole in a legislative amendment aimed at increasing the supply of rental housing.
Residents of Cherry Lane Towers – a collection of five buildings off Atkinson Street directly across from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre – have been summoned to a special general meeting on Jan. 25 at which they’ll vote on a motion to require all owners and occupants to be at least 55 years of age.
The 19-plus restriction that existed for the buildings effectively vanished in November 2022, when the B.C. government amended the Strata Property Act to remove strata councils’ ability to restrict rentals and impose age limits on residents.
The exception is that strata councils can maintain seniors-only or 55-plus rules, ostensibly to protect housing for seniors.
Some, like Toni Russell, believes that loophole is now being exploited by her own strata council to shut out the world.
When the 74-year-old bought her home at Cherry Lane Towers in January 2021, she chose it in part because the buildings aren’t restricted to seniors and she enjoys people of all ages and from all walks of life.
“It should be a decision you make before you purchase. Not a decision strata council makes for you after you purchase,” said Russell in an interview this week.
“I want to choose who lives in my home.”
Besides worrying that an age limit will reduce the value of her home – which is half-owned by her 46-year-old son, who may soon be too young to live there – Russell is also concerned that such restrictions will ultimately make it harder for people to find housing.
“This is a condo. This is not a retirement home,” she said.
Russell said she’s gotten a cool reception from neighbours with whom she’s discussed the matter, but isn’t bothered by it.
“I don’t know anybody in any of these buildings and I don’t care what they do, and when they look out their window they shouldn’t care what I do,” she said. “I mind my own business.”
All requests for information about the Cherry Lane Towers motion and vote are being routed through its strata management company, Pacific Quorum, which didn’t respond to requests for comment this week.
B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon has described the 55-plus loophole as a good thing for seniors.
“There’s a lot of people 55 and over that are looking for places to rent,” he told the Vancouver Sun. “We have an aging population, so that pool is ever-growing. And those folks can still find opportunities to rent in those buildings if they choose to go there.”
Kahlon said the government is monitoring for any unintended consequences of the Strata Property Act, but no immediate changes are being considered.
“I think that the fear (of renters) is a little bit over overblown by some stratas,” he said. “What they’ll find is when they have people coming in and renting, it’s OK. Having young families in your building is OK.”
Tony Gioventu, executive director of the Condominium Home Owners Association of B.C., said while he doesn’t have an exact figure, he’s surprised at the number of strata corporations large and small that have already moved to 55-plus or are in the voting process.
Gioventu said the government has falsely touted the legislation as a way to open up affordable rental units in strata buildings.
“I don’t think there are a lot of seniors looking for rentals in condos because condo rentals are not what you call affordable housing,” he said.
“Condo rentals are not affordable housing because they start around $2,000 a month.”
With files from the Vancouver Sun