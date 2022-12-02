Just in time for the darkest days of the year, the Tree of Dreams atop Penticton Regional Hospital has been switched on for the holiday season.
The tree, which is composed of a 10-metre-tall steel frame wrapped with strands of lights, is meant to provide a symbol of hope, light and togetherness. It’s also meant to draw attention to the charitable work of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
“This year’s Tree of Dreams campaign is focusing on encouraging donations for our $10 million oncology campaign, to more than double the cancer care at Penticton Regional Hospital, serving patients throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen,” said Sally Ginter, the foundation’s executive director, in a press release.
“With increased space, better equipment, and a thoughtful layout to ensure patient comfort and staff safety, this is a once-in-a-generation investment.”
The tree, which will stay lit through mid-January, was donated last year by Pankiw and Penticton-based Kieson Fabrication & Machine Ltd.