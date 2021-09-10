Despite every major event being cancelled for the past two years, local politicians are still interested in declaring Penticton the Festival Capital of something.
The idea is being led by Coun. Judy Sentes, who introduced a motion at this week’s meeting that called for Penticton to declare itself the Festival Capital of the Okanagan Valley.
“It’s interesting that for the month of September – and with the current conditions in a pandemic – all of our festivals have cancelled. However, I decided to go forward this anyway because… this has been a conversation forever about giving our city of Penticton a tagline,” said Sentes.
But her colleagues want to think bigger.
“I think this is a great concept, but I don’t think we should overlook the other industries and assets that we have in our community. Are we the Festival Capital of B.C.? Are we the Festival Capital of Canada? Are we willing to put that on our shoulders and say, ‘This is us?’” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“There’s clearly no metrics to put in place as to what we can declare ourselves, so why limit ourselves?”
Coun. James Miller was the only member of the group to express reservations, noting Edmonton dubbed itself the City of Champions in the late 1980s when its professional sports teams were actually championships, then dropped the moniker in 2015 after a long title drought.
Miller also expressed concern about the health of local festivals, which have been derailed by the pandemic.
“I’m sure hoping that they’re there in 2022 and I have every optimism with the great people running them that they will be, but I think that will also be a challenge,” he said.
Council later voted unanimously to put the idea out for public engagement before exploring it any further.
Travel Penticton’s current marketing efforts revolve around the tagline “Undiscovered Penticton,” which would seem at odds with also calling the city a Festival Capital.
The idea was last pursued in 2011 by former city councillor Mike Pearce, but that effort ended with his defeat in the municipal election that same year.