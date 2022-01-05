Organizers of the Miss Penticton pageant are getting to set to relaunch the program, which is now firmly into its seventh decade.
A candidate information session has been set for Jan. 11 for girls in Grades 10-12 who are interested in seeking the Miss Penticton crown.
The program, which began in 1948, bills itself as a catalyst for “teaching confidence in public speaking, encouraging self-esteem, boosting community involvement and creating ambassadors for Penticton.”
“Through the duration of the candidacy, participants work together to improve their skills in areas of public speaking, interviewing, volunteerism, self esteem, community involvement, confidence and friendship.”
Candidates meet weekly to prepare for a slate of judged events: a debut speech introducing their sponsors; a talent night; a long speech; and two panel interviews.
The winner is typically crowned at a pageant in August and unveiled during the Peters Bros. Grand Parade as part of the Penticton Peach Festival, however, the pandemic has killed that tradition for the past two years and effectively idled the program.
The candidate information session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, is set for 6 p.m. in the Penticton Community Centre meeting room. A mandatory parents’ information session and consent meeting is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Penticton Community Centre meeting room.
For more information, email misspentictonsociety@gmail.com.