Housing – both past and future – will be a major focus of Penticton city council’s meeting Tuesday.
Elected officials are expected to hear a plea for leniency from the owners of a former heritage home that was destroyed by fire earlier this year and sign off on two proposed apartment buildings that would feature a total of 86 units between them.
First up will be Peter and Paula Ruutel, the owners of 434 Lakeshore Dr., formerly the site of 110-year-old Warren House.
Following a March 7 gas explosion, all that remains now is charred rubble, which council in June ordered must be cleared away by July 11 because it’s unsightly and may pose a health risk.
Faced with the threat of having the city hire its own contractors for the job and apply the cost to the property tax bill, the owners are now asking for an extension through summer.
In a letter attached to council’s agenda package, the Ruutels place blame for the cleanup delay with their insurer, Intact, and suggest that given the host of permits and approvals required for the work, the July 11 deadline is “unrealistic and unachievable.”
They’re asking council to push back the deadline to Sept. 26 at the soonest and Oct. 31 at the latest.
City staff is recommending council stick to its guns, given the property remains in the same state as when the deadline was imposed in June.
In other business, council will be asked to approve a zoning amendment and a pair of permits for a proposed 70-unit apartment building at 650 and 666 Westminster Ave. W.
The six-storey building, which would feature commercial space on the ground floor, would be located directly adjacent to the new Fairfield Inn and Suites and replace two existing single-family homes.
Mundi Construction Group – the firm behind the Fairfield Inn and a new hotel currently going up near the South Okanagan Events Centre – is seeking variances to reduce the front yard setback and increase the maximum allowable height from 18 to 21.1 metres.
The company has also committed to rebuilding Pacific Way, which would provide access to the site off Highway 97.
The other proposed apartment building is a three-storey, 16-unit project on empty lots at 641 and 655 Ellis St.
Ryzak Properties – the firm behind a separate 219-unit residential project at 955 Timmins St. – is seeking amendments to the zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan for its new project.
Council’s meeting will begin in committee of the whole with three presentations, which include requests from the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association to paint a rainbow sidewalk on Front Street and from the Penticton Curling Club for a fresh loan to do facility upgrades.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to watch in council chambers or via a live-stream at www.penticton.ca.