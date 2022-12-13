Summerland is mourning the loss of one of the community’s favourite retired teachers.
Terry Green died recently at Penticton Regional Hospital following a battle with cancer.
He worked as a teacher for 31 years before retiring in 2009. Along the way, he served as president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union and on the board of the South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council.
“Terry affected many people in Summerland in many different ways… as a strong advocate and contributor to the community,” said Mayor Doug Holmes at the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting.
“We send our condolences to his family.”