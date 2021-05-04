Police received nearly 300 calls for service to the old Victory Church homeless shelter in the first quarter of 2021, according to the head of the Penticton RCMP detachment.
Supt. Brian Hunter told council Tuesday in his quarterly report the 42-bed shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. generated 290 calls, representing about 8% of the total 3,604 calls for service to the detachment through the first three months of the year.
There were another 110 calls to the Compass Court supportive housing and shelter complex at 1706 Main St., 45 calls to Burdock House supportive housing facility at 594 Winnipeg St., and 19 calls to the Fairhaven supportive housing complex at 2670 Skaha Lake Rd. Such calls range from nuisances and mischief to thefts and assaults.
Both the old Victory Church and Compass Court are operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, while Burdock House and Fairhaven are operated by the ASK Wellness Society.
Hunter said it’s no surprise the old Victory Church, which houses dozens of the city’s most vulnerable people, is a hotspot for police, but acknowledged “there are no other areas that can complete with that number of calls for service in our community.”
All told, the Penticton RCMP detachment opened 1,770 criminal code files in the first quarter, up 3% from the year-ago period.
Reports of property crime fell 8% to 1,058, while reports of violent crime rose 18% to 252.
Leading the increase in violent crime were calls for uttering threats, which rose 63% to 78.
Hunter said “quite a few” of the threats complaints were generated at local retail establishments by customers who balked at health orders: “people refusing to wear a mask, uttering threats to staff at various locations across the community, which is completely unwarranted.”
He cautioned that same “pandemic effect” has also skewed crime data, making year-over-year comparisons difficult.
Hunter told council Interior Health has now assigned a dedicated addictions nurse to the detachment, which has set five priorities for the year: crime reduction, road safety, family and sexual violence, mental health and addictions, and employee wellness.