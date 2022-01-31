About $5 million lost by B.C. gamblers has been given to 250 non-profit groups that work in the fields of environmental conservation and public safety.

Eighteen Okanagan-based groups are among those receiving the funds, delivered through the Community Gaming Grants program. Beneficiaries include groups that protect rabbits and owls, ski patrols, and search and rescue societies.

“We are supporting local associations that are committed to a wide range of activities that enhance the environment and improve public safety,” Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said in a Friday release. Here are the benefitting Okanagan groups:

Penticton

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society (ecosystem conservation) — $26,000

Penticton Safety Village society (public safety) — $20,000

Southern Okanagan-Boundary Ski Patrol Society (public safety)— $30,000

Summerland

Friends of the Summerland Research Station Gardens (environment) — $12,000

South Okanagan

Southern Okanagan-Boundary Ski Patrol Society (public safety) — $30,000

Oliver-Osoyoos Search and Rescue (public safety) — $71,700

South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (animal welfare) — $27,000

Osoyoos Desert Society (ecosystem conservation) — $54,500

Kelowna

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers (justice) — $25,000

John Howard Society (justice) — $62,700

Okanagan Humane Society (animal welfare) — $30,000

Orchard City Amateur Radio Society (emergency communications) — $14,750

Canadian Ski Patrol  (public safety) — $12,000

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary (animal welfare) $10,000

Search and Rescue Society — $79,300

Vernon

Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society — $97,000

Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society — $19,500

North Okanagan

Armstrong BC Small Wetlands Association  (education outreach) — $16,000

Total gambling-related revenues in B.C. in 2020 were $2.5 billion. After payouts to winners, net revenue to the government was $1.3 billion. The vast majority is directed toward health care and education spending, but about 10% of net revenue is given to a wide variety of community groups.