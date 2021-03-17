Penticton RCMP are investigating a hit and run, which turned into assault with a weapon.
Sunday, March 14 about 1 a.m., front-line officers responded to a report of a vehicular hit and run, near the intersection of Manitoba St and Edmonton Ave. Witnesses reported several people in a physical confrontation.
Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects, along with their vehicle, left prior to police arriving.
“The investigation is in its early stages. We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information to contact us,” said RCMP spokesman Cst. James Grandy.