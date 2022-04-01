With cleanup efforts finally getting underway in the Similkameen after last fall’s catastrophic floods, the B.C. government has launched an online map so people can track progress and report hazards.
The debris map offers photos and pinpoint locations of items that have been, or need to be, removed from rivers and streams in the Nicola, Similkameen and Fraser Valley regions.
“From flights, site visits and communications with First Nations in the area and local government, we are aware of numerous large human-made debris in the river system including but not limited to roads, bridges, buildings, vehicles, and sea-cans,” the B.C. Ministry of Environment said in a press release.
“There are also significant amounts of natural debris along the river course that require further assessment for potential removal or other mitigative measures. As the snow cover is receding, additional debris is being logged from site visits, aerial video, drone footage and local communities.”
Cleanup work on the Tulameen River was due to start this week with crews slated to gradually make their way downstream to trouble spots on the Similkameen River.
Hundreds of properties in the Princeton area were damaged by flooding in late November 2021 following a series of atmospheric rivers that also dealt a heavy blow to the Fraser Valley.