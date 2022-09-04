Penticton Vees and Survivorship Breast Cancer team split a pair of exhibition dragonboat races, Sunday morning on Skaha Lake. Survivorship won the first race by three boat lengths. The Vees won the second race — it was much closer — after some last-minute instruction on working as a team. Overall, a great morning for everybody.
