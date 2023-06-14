Volunteer organizers of the Canada Day fireworks in Osoyoos announced Wednesday the cancellation of this year’s July 1 event.
“Despite commencing the planning of this annual fundraising event last February, permitting changes at the municipal level has resulted in numerous requests and delays,” said committee volunteer Annette Star in a press release.
“These delays have made it impossible for our volunteer committee to plan and execute this world-class event by Canada Day.”
The fundraising event boasts being the largest Canada Day fireworks display in the country outside of Ottawa. The volunteers, including the pyrotechnic team of 12 members, work tirelessly behind the scenes to order, pack and execute the annual event for the enjoyment of families in the community. It was estimated more than 30,000 people watched the display on July 1, 2022.
“We are deeply proud of our community volunteers and the success of this event in past years,” said Star. “This was an emotional decision to make and we’re very sad to have to have to share this news with our community. E hope we can work with the local council and fire chief to bring it back for next year.