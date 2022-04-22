Friday, April 22
• Earth Day
• Stand-up comedian Ed Hill, with special guest David Kopp, performs at the Oliver Theatre, 6387 Main Street, $25, purchase tickets online: eventbrite.com
• Official grand opening of Blenz Coffee at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 2 p.m.
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, with Allan Crossley’s jazz ensemble, featuring Yanti on vocals, 7-9 p.m., $15
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase tickets at high school office
• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” with Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Adele McNary, Jane Pilkey, Vance Potter and Dianna Zumpano, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $7 and $8 (non-members)
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” at Penticton Museum Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street, weekdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “The Northman,” (14A, 137 minutes); “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (PG, 142 minutes); “Father Stu,” (14A, 125 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “Mortibus,” (PG, 105 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 122 minutes), to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Saturday, April 23
• Record Store Day Canada, support your favourite independent music store such as the Grooveyard in the 200 block of Main Street in downtown Penticton
• Comedy on the Verge featuring Brittany Campbell, Bruce Bauce and Randy J., the Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7 p.m., $21.50, purchase online at eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., free bike valet service available courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical inspired by Monty Python, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase at high school, call 250-770-7650
• Grand opening of the new 1.5 km boardwalk at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., first 100 in attendance will receive a free beverage cooler, kids face painting available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., for details visit: desert.org
• Craft Culture spring market, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 70 craft and artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind handmade products, $5 with kids under 12 free
• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, curtain at 8 p.m
• The Midnight Special Band (classic rock and tribute to CCR) at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7:30-11:30 p.m., $5 cover
• Liberty performs at the Howling Bluff Café, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m., no cover charge
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• The Stone Poets, live in concert, The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28.92, for tickets: eventbrite.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Still Thirsty
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., Elvis Presley movie tribute night, 5:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m., chair dance, 10 a.m.
• Jeff Piattelli performs at Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m., no cover charge
• Pop Up Roller Rink Night at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 6-9 p.m., $15 for ages 14 and over (helmets recommended), $10 for kids ages 13 and under (helmets required), rental skates available for $5 (first-come, first-serve)
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes), Saturday and Sunday only, shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
• ZZ Top (Sharp Dressed Man, Tush) with special guests Cheap Trick (The Flame, Dream Police) at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets are $93.98 to $125.48, plus service charges and tax, for tickets visit the SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com
• Benefit for Ukraine, a concert to assist those displaced by war, Penticton United Church, refreshments at 3:30 p.m., live music from 4-5:30 p.m., featuring Yanti with Allan Crossley and Justin Glibbery, youth violinists, Packing House Social Club, Linnea Good, by donation
• Craft Culture spring market, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 70 craft and artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind handmade products, $5 with kids under 12 free
• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo to follow at 6:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Jim Ongena, 5-7 p.m.
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), every Sunday morning
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
Monday, April 25
• National Volunteer Week begins
• Professional Development Day for staff, schools closed for the day
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets virtually, 6:30 p.m., to watch the meeting live visit: sd67.bc.ca
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes, for a list of events and schedule of times: pkmf.org
• Little Leonardos: Pro-D Day Camp at Penticton Art Gallery, ages 6-12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., to register your child: 250-493-2928
