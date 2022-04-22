WEEKEND EVENTS

ZZ Top, from left, Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis — featuring two of the original members — performs Sunday at the South Okanagan Events Centre with special guests Cheap Trick. Cheap Trick includes three members from its classic lineup including lead vocalist Robin Zander and lead guitarist Rick Nielsen.

 Special to The Herald

Friday, April 22

• Earth Day

• Stand-up comedian Ed Hill, with special guest David Kopp, performs at the Oliver Theatre, 6387 Main Street, $25, purchase tickets online: eventbrite.com

• Official grand opening of Blenz Coffee at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 2 p.m.

• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, with Allan Crossley’s jazz ensemble, featuring Yanti on vocals, 7-9 p.m., $15

• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase tickets at high school office

• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind

• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” with Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Adele McNary, Jane Pilkey, Vance Potter and Dianna Zumpano, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.

• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org

• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $7 and $8 (non-members)

• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close

• “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” at Penticton Museum Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays

• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street, weekdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “The Northman,” (14A, 137 minutes); “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (PG, 142 minutes); “Father Stu,” (14A, 125 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “Mortibus,” (PG, 105 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 122 minutes), to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton

Saturday, April 23

• Record Store Day Canada, support your favourite independent music store such as the Grooveyard in the 200 block of Main Street in downtown Penticton

• Comedy on the Verge featuring Brittany Campbell, Bruce Bauce and Randy J., the Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7 p.m., $21.50, purchase online at eventbrite.ca

• Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., free bike valet service available courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association

• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital

• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical inspired by Monty Python, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase at high school, call 250-770-7650

• Grand opening of the new 1.5 km boardwalk at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., first 100 in attendance will receive a free beverage cooler, kids face painting available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., for details visit: desert.org

• Craft Culture spring market, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 70 craft and artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind handmade products, $5 with kids under 12 free

• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, curtain at 8 p.m

• The Midnight Special Band (classic rock and tribute to CCR) at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7:30-11:30 p.m., $5 cover

• Liberty performs at the Howling Bluff Café, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m., no cover charge

• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org

• The Stone Poets, live in concert, The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28.92, for tickets: eventbrite.ca

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Still Thirsty

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., Elvis Presley movie tribute night, 5:30 p.m.

• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m., chair dance, 10 a.m.

• Jeff Piattelli performs at Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m., no cover charge

• Pop Up Roller Rink Night at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 6-9 p.m., $15 for ages 14 and over (helmets recommended), $10 for kids ages 13 and under (helmets required), rental skates available for $5 (first-come, first-serve)

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes), Saturday and Sunday only, shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

• ZZ Top (Sharp Dressed Man, Tush) with special guests Cheap Trick (The Flame, Dream Police) at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets are $93.98 to $125.48, plus service charges and tax, for tickets visit the SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com

• Benefit for Ukraine, a concert to assist those displaced by war, Penticton United Church, refreshments at 3:30 p.m., live music from 4-5:30 p.m., featuring Yanti with Allan Crossley and Justin Glibbery, youth violinists, Packing House Social Club, Linnea Good, by donation

• Craft Culture spring market, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 70 craft and artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind handmade products, $5 with kids under 12 free

• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind

• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo to follow at 6:30 p.m.

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428

• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Jim Ongena, 5-7 p.m.

• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), every Sunday morning

• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca

Monday, April 25

• National Volunteer Week begins

• Professional Development Day for staff, schools closed for the day

• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets virtually, 6:30 p.m., to watch the meeting live visit: sd67.bc.ca

• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes, for a list of events and schedule of times: pkmf.org

• Little Leonardos: Pro-D Day Camp at Penticton Art Gallery, ages 6-12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., to register your child: 250-493-2928

--

Did we miss your event? Please send us point-form details to: editor@pentictonherald.ca five days in advance. The calendar appears in the print edition of The Herald on most Tuesdays and Fridays. This is a free community service.