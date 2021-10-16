Some school board chairs and vice-chairs from around B.C. could not attend a provincially-hosted seminar on COVID-19 vaccination issues this week because they themselves have not had even one jab.
“We have to show our vaccine cards to get into these meetings every day and since some chairs haven’t been vaccinated, of course they don't have those cards,” Central Okanagan Public Schools chair Moyra Baxter said Friday from Vancouver.
“So those districts had to send trustees who have been vaccinated,” Baxter said.
That situation reflects the dissenting if minority opinions surrounding COVID-19 vaccination and suggests some of the looming challenges when school districts eventually debate whether to require teachers and other staff to get vaccinated.
The government says a decision on vaccine mandates for teachers will be made by each of the province's 60 school districts. Districts are legally considered to be the employer of teachers even though the province provides the funding for school operations.
“Some districts, on their own boards, are very divided on the whole issue of vaccinations, as has become very clear to me just listening to some of the discussions and side conversations going on at these meetings,” Baxter said.
“School boards reflect the general population. Maybe that’s something that we tend to forget,” Baxter said.
“It’s going to be a very, very
complicated issue for all school boards to address on their own. I wish the province had made this decision.”
Provincial officials who’d invited the board chairs and vice-chairs to the meetings in Vancouver said they would provide guidance “within days, not weeks” on how mandatory vaccination policies might be implemented, Baxter said.
That common framework, likely to address legal and other issues, will be helpful, Baxter said.
But she added that many boards would likely also do their own research and consultation before taking any decision on whether to require teachers and staff to get vaccinated.
Kelowna-area trustees have already told superintendent Kevin Kaardal to prepare a report on the prospect of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and other district employees.
Asked how long it might be before trustees actually take a vote on the issue, Baxter said she couldn't offer a timeline. “I don't know,” she said. “I don’t think anybody knows.”