Mounties were hoping to jog someone’s memory with the re-release Wednesday of an appeal for help finding a missing man.
Trevor Batoche was last seen in the Penticton area in May 2019.
At the time, he was described as a 37-year-old Indigenous man, six feet tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and a medium complexion.
“RCMP are continuing their exhaustive investigation. As part of this, investigators are wanting to bring this missing person’s case to the public’s attention again in the hope someone may have further information,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in Wednesday’s press release.
“The Penticton RCMP are still actively looking to confirm the well-being of Trevor Batoche, as his disappearance from his family is out of character.”
Anyone with information on Batoche’s whereabouts is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.