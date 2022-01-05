Penticton has made U-Haul Canada’s list of the top 25 cities in the country for growth of its rental business.
The number of one-way truck tips to Penticton increased 30% year-over-year in 2021, while the number of one-way departures increased 19%, according to a U-Haul Canada press release that did not provide the raw numbers behind the figures.
Arriving customers accounted for 52% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in Penticton during 2021, compared to 48% of departures.
That all added up to the 21st highest rate of growth among all Canadian communities served by U-Haul Canada.
At the top of the list was North Bay, Ont., followed by Belleville, Ont., Greater Sudbury, Ont., Quebec City and Calgary.
Fourteen of the top 25 growth cities are in Ontario. British Columbia claims six cities on the list, Alberta four and Quebec one.
“While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents,” the press release noted.