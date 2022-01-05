All hands are on deck as Penticton and the rest of the southern B.C. brace for the first major snowfall of 2022.
Environment Canada on Wednesday issued a snowfall warning covering the entire Okanagan Valley that calls for as much as 20 centimetres of the white stuff to blanket the region.
“An intense Pacific frontal system is forecast to move into southwestern B.C. (on Wednesday) evening. Snow at times heavy will…. continue into Thursday morning before easing off to flurries in the afternoon. Rapidly accumulating snow may affect the Thursday morning commute.”
Len Robson, the City of Penticton’s public works manager, said Wednesday his crews were set to hit the streets at 4 a.m. Thursday – or earlier, if necessary.
“We’re ready to go,” said Robson. “The fleet is ready, the crews had a bit of a break, so we’re all set.”
The fleet consists of five large trucks, three smaller trucks, two loaders, one grader, one tractor and several pieces of smaller equipment, plus “a whole slew of shovellers,” according to Robson.
Besides the roads and lake-to-lake bike route, city crews also look after bus stops and upwards of 30 kilometres of sidewalks.
Robson said uncleared sidewalks have been the basis of most snow-removal complaints received by the city, but noted many people’s concerns pertain to paths adjacent to private properties for which the owners are responsible under the Good Neighbour Bylaw.
“Some people are very, very good and some not so much,” said Robson.
He asked for the public to be patient as his crews dig out from the latest winter wallop and suggested three ways for people to help: if pushing snow onto the road at the end of your driveway, pile it on the right-hand side (when facing the street) so the plow doesn’t push it back into your driveway; park vehicles off the street if possible; and keep your distance from sand and plow trucks.