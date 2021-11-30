Part of the Channel Parkway through Penticton was closed Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.
Police say the collision took place at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Channel Parkway around 2 p.m.
Both northbound lanes and one of two southbound lanes were closed to allow investigators to do their work.
The road closures were expected to last for “an extended period,” according to a press release, which didn’t mention if anyone was injured.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.