Police say a 26-year-old man who was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a truck last week in Osoyoos is now in stable condition.
He was struck by a Ford Ranger pickup just before 10 a.m. on July 4 while on a marked crosswalk on the 7500 block of Highway 3. The victim was subsequently airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital.
“Although his injuries were quite severe, the victim is stable in hospital. As the highway was closed for an extended period, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
“As our highways and walkways are at their busiest, we want to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be extra aware of their surroundings.”