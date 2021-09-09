Help is on the way for Summerland business owners fighting to recover from the pandemic.
It will come in the form of a part-time business advisor to be hired on a one-year contract by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce using funding from a grant issued this week by the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior.
“We are grateful to ETSI-BC and the provincial government for making this funding available to our chamber to help in the recovery of our business community,” president Ron Kubek said in a press release.
“We encourage our local businesses to work with our new recovery advisor and participate in our business walks, surveys and round tables to ensure we are getting your voices heard.”
The chamber was one of 20 groups that tapped into the funding, which will fund a total of 30 business advisor positions across the region.