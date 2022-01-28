A man who claims he suffered a concussion and injuries to his neck and back when a ceiling tile fell on his head inside a Penticton convenience store is now suing the retail giant that owns the shop.
Marcel Berube filed his notice of claim Jan. 15 in B.C. Supreme Court and is seeking unspecified damages from 7-Eleven Canada.
The lawsuit alleges Berube was inside the Penticton 7-Eleven store on Skaha Lake Road on July 9, 2021, “when a roof tile fell from the ceiling and struck the plaintiff in the head.”
Berube claims he suffered injuries to his neck and back, along with a concussion, post-concussion issues and light sensitivity.
During a visit to the store Friday, a Herald reporter observed the ceiling tiles appear to be of the lightweight design commonly found in homes and offices and which weigh approximately one kilogram each.
Nonetheless, “The injuries have caused and continue to cause the plaintiff pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of homemaking capacity, loss of income and loss of future earning capacity,” the lawsuit claims.
But that’s not all.
“Members of the plaintiff’s family and others have performed household duties, nursing and other services which were required as a consequence of the injuries sustained by the plaintiff in in the incident, and those providing those services experienced direct economic loss because of the time and effort that went into performing those duties, and the provision of those services resulted in saving expenses which otherwise would have been incurred by the plaintiff.”
The lawsuit alleges 7-Eleven Canada was negligent on no fewer than seven counts, including allowing the ceiling to be in condition that was “a danger and a trap to persons lawfully using the premises.”
7-Eleven Canada has not yet filed a response to the claim.