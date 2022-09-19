Police have released more details about a fatal motorcycle crash last week in Penticton.
The rider was a 64-year-old Penticton man. His bike was struck at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Fairview Road/Green Mountain Road by a 40-year-old Penticton man, who was behind the wheel of a small Volkswagen coupe. No names have been released.
“Early investigation indicates the Volkswagen was northbound on the Channel Parkway and was turning left onto Green Mountain Road. At the same time, the motorcycle was travelling southbound on the Channel Parkway through the intersection. The two vehicles collided,” said RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release.
“There is no indication of criminality in this collision.”